The Chair

A mysterious love story between Holywood and a piece of furniture. mai mult

Barcelona’s Vibe

You couldn’t make it to the Mobile World Congress this year? Here is why your fear of missing out is understandable. mai mult

When to stop coding

When you’re pouring your heart out into every line of code like the future $1 billion valuation of your startup depended on it, it’s really hard, if not impossible, to ask yourself whether it’s the time to stop coding. mai mult

Does internet needs an upgrade?

Making the case for the increased need of online security, former NSA director argues we need to choose between changing the internet and having two versions of it. mai mult

Das Startup

Credit foto: https://www.facebook.com/IFeakingLoveScience

Astăzi vorbim despre startupuri din două categorii mai puțin prolifice: cele din zona baltică și cele științifice. mai mult

